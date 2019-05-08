Startup Arabia: the untold stories of high-tech Mena entrepreneurs [download]

Startup Arabia Book: Stories and advice from top tech entrepreneurs in the Arab World. [Download e-book].

Startup Arabia captures the untold stories of the high-tech entrepreneurs in the Middle East who are creating one of the most vibrant and fertile tech hubs in the world today. Through their bold vision, creativity, and tenacity, they are transforming business in this region at record speed, ultimately giving rise to an endless stream of new opportunities for wealth creation and social impact.

Through a collection of interviews, Startup Arabia touches on the early days of those entrepreneurs and the startups they created. It explores how they got their initial ideas, what challenges they faced and how they overcame them, what lessons they learned from those experiences, and what advice they have for the next generation of Middle East entrepreneurs. They also share what they believe is required to ensure continued development of a startup ecosystem in the region... Read more, and download the free e-book.

About the Author: Amir Hegazi

Amir Hegazi is a life-long entrepreneur, with over 15 years of startup, tech, E-commerce, and digital media experience. He is the Managing Partner of intoMENA Group, a consulting firm that helps international companies do business into the Middle East and North Africa region. Prior, Amir was the Director of Marketplace at Souq.com, the region's largest E-commerce platform (recently acquired by Amazon.com), where he helped build its marketplace from the ground up to account for sizable portion of overall sales volume. Amir is also one of the early pioneers of digital media in the region, having launched the largest online TV network in the Arab world at such companies as JumpTV and Talfazat. Amir is passionate about entrepreneurship, technology, and promoting the startup ecosystem in MENA. Amir lives in Los Angeles and Dubai.

Buy the book on Jamalon.